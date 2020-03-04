11 police officials promoted

At least 11 Mirpur AJK police officers of different cadre were elevated to the next ranks on seniority grounds and in acknowledgement of their outstanding performance during course of duties in various parts the district

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) , At least 11 Mirpur AJK police officers of different cadre were elevated to the next ranks on seniority grounds and in acknowledgement of their outstanding performance during course of duties in various parts the district.

Mirpur AJK police sources told APP here on Wednesday that Senior Superintendent of Police Mirpur Raja Irfan Salim and Additional SP Mirpur Azhar Iqbal Wednesday pinned the next-step stars to the promoted officers at a simple but impressive ceremony hosted at the local SSP office.

The police officers elevated to the next slots included Tahir Ayub, Mureed Hussain Shah, Imtiaz Shaukat and Raja Touqeer Ahmed as Inspector, Waheed Anjam, Mohammad Ayub, Khalid Mehmood, Adnan Sabir and Ayaz Mumtaz as Sub Inspector and Nazim Hussain and Abdul Ghafoor as Assistant Sub Inspector.

Felicitating the promoted officers, SSP Irfan Salim and Addl. SP Azhar Iqbal hoped for the continuation of their best possible services for ensuring the safety of life and property of masses besides maintaining peace and order in their respective places of duties in future as well.

The promoted police officers were also garlanded by their professional colleagues on this occasion.