11 Police Officials Removed From Service In Bannu

Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2024 | 03:00 PM

11 police officials removed from service in Bannu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) The District Police Officer (DPO) Bannu has terminated the services of 11 police officials for not adhering to the official orders on Monday.

The police officials dismissed from service, had been directed to perform security duty of polio teams in Lakki Marwat district which they refused to accept.

According to a police spokesman, constables, head constables and driver were among those terminated from services.

The removed police officials included Head Constable Sher Aslam, Head Constable Mir Zaman, FC Zahin Ullah, FC Tauseef Ullah, FC Farid Ullah, Lower Head Constable Hazrat Ullah, FC M Qabaz, Lower Head Constable Bakhtiar, FC Farman Ullah and FC Anwar Ali Shah.

APP/vak

