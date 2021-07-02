11 police personnel suspended over negligence

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Eleven police personnel were suspended for negligence in performing duty by the District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal.

The police personnel who were suspended included ASI Ashiq Hussain, ASI Abdul Majeed, Hawaldar Naveed Iqbal and including 8 police constables.

According to details, all these police personnel were deputed at Judical Lockup Kot Addu. The suspended police men has been instructed to report police line.