11 policemen injured during PTI riots

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Several police officers and personnel were seriously injured during the violent riots of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), here on Wednesday.

In a statement, Lahore Police's Spokesman said that 11 police personnel, including 2 DSPs, 1 SHO were injured due to violence of PTI workers.

DSP Sabzazar, DSP Township and SHO Hanjarwal were among those injured in the violence of PTI workers. Constables - Irfan, Nadeem, Bilal, Waqar, Abdul Sattar, Ali Ismat, Sikandar, and Ali Hamza were also among the injured.

The spokesman further said that the condition of one seriously injured policeman was critical due to brutal violence by PTI workers.