11 policemen injured in attempt to control protesting doctors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 11 cops of Islamabad police got injured in attempt to control protestors entering the building of Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC).

According to police spokesperson , the protestors tried to enter the building of Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) after breaking its gate and also damaged the building.

During the protest, young doctors, some mischievous elements pelted stones on the police resulting injuries to SP (Saddar) Nosherwan and ten other policemen.

Police used teargas to avoid damage to government property and disperse the protestors.

Islamabad police is a responsible as well as professional force and does not believe in dealing people strictly without any reason, the police spokesperson added.