11 Policemen Punished

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2024 | 08:32 PM

City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil punished 11 policemen on absence from duty

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil punished 11 policemen on absence from duty,

negligence, lethargy, delinquency and poor performance.

During an orderly room meeting here on Saturday, he dismissed sub-inspector from service

on charge of absence from duty whereas one constable was demoted one step in salary.

Similarly, 12-year service of 12 police cops was confiscated in addition to imposing fine

on another official.

The CPO issued warning to a sub-inspector in addition to censuring three cops.

He also accepted six appeals and issued direction for initiating an inquiry on one appeal

in addition to rejecting 12 other appeals.

