11 Political parties gathered to hide corruption, misappropriations of their leadership : Imran Qureshi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad's President Imran Qureshi Sunday said the 11 political parties under the aegis of Pakistan Democrative Movement (PDM) are gathering in Karachi to hide the corruption and misappropriations of their leadership.

In a statement, Qureshi said Prime Minister Imran Khan had categorically stated that he would not give NRO or any form of relief to the previous corrupt rulers who plundered the national wealth.

"The parties which framed the money laundering and corruption cases against each other have joined hands to mutually save their corrupt leadership," he said.

Qureshi questioned how the politicians who looted the public funds were talking about the rights of the people.

He said former PM Nawaz Sharif was putting the country's security at risk by maligning the institutions in order to hide his corruption.

"There is no space left for the corrupt politicians," he said.