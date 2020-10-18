UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11 Political Parties Gathered To Hide Corruption, Misappropriations Of Their Leadership : Imran Qureshi

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 09:50 PM

11 Political parties gathered to hide corruption, misappropriations of their leadership : Imran Qureshi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad's President Imran Qureshi Sunday said the 11 political parties under the aegis of Pakistan Democrative Movement (PDM) are gathering in Karachi to hide the corruption and misappropriations of their leadership.

In a statement, Qureshi said Prime Minister Imran Khan had categorically stated that he would not give NRO or any form of relief to the previous corrupt rulers who plundered the national wealth.

"The parties which framed the money laundering and corruption cases against each other have joined hands to mutually save their corrupt leadership," he said.

Qureshi questioned how the politicians who looted the public funds were talking about the rights of the people.

He said former PM Nawaz Sharif was putting the country's security at risk by maligning the institutions in order to hide his corruption.

"There is no space left for the corrupt politicians," he said.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Hyderabad Money Sunday

Recent Stories

22 Salik services added to ‘Dubai Drive’ app

9 minutes ago

Iran-backed Houthi militia fires ballistic missile ..

39 minutes ago

GCC Education Undersecretaries hold 4th meeting un ..

54 minutes ago

Post-COVID economic plan’s 33 initiatives call f ..

54 minutes ago

Dubai Economy organises ‘Future Economy Lab’ t ..

54 minutes ago

Number of UAE telecommunications subscribers up to ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.