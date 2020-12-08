11 POs among 38 criminals held in faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 38 criminals including 11 proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 11 proclaimed offenders and 13 drug pushers and recovered 10.

40 kg hashish and 244 liter liquor from their possession.

The police also arrested 5 gamblers and recovered stake money of Rs 1,200 from them.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 9 persons and recovered six pistols, a rifle, a gun, a repeaterand a number of bullets from their possession during the same period.

Further investigation was underway.