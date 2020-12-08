UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11 POs Among 38 Criminals Held In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 04:49 PM

11 POs among 38 criminals held in faisalabad

Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 38 criminals including 11 proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 38 criminals including 11 proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 11 proclaimed offenders and 13 drug pushers and recovered 10.

40 kg hashish and 244 liter liquor from their possession.

The police also arrested 5 gamblers and recovered stake money of Rs 1,200 from them.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 9 persons and recovered six pistols, a rifle, a gun, a repeaterand a number of bullets from their possession during the same period.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Same Money Criminals From

Recent Stories

World Space Forum to begin tomorrow

5 minutes ago

Qasr Al Hosn marks 2nd anniversary with projection ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan squad arrives in Queenstown for training

7 minutes ago

Belarus Uncovers Terrorist Group, Case Materials M ..

2 minutes ago

Netherlands Ready to Revise Double Taxation Avoida ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey invites global brands to invest in post-COV ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.