HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :The district police claimed on Monday to have arrested 41 criminals including 11 proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

The police recovered 1.92 kg hashish, 85 litre liquor, four rifles, a klashinkov, 11 pistols and four guns from the outlaws.

Further investigation was underway.