11 POs arrested in one day in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) : Police have arrested 11 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) from Faisalabad district during past 24 hours.

Police spokesman said on Saturday that the police also recovered eight pistols and one gun from them. The police also seized 3.255 kilograms Chars and 92 liters Liquor from the possession of drug traffickers during this period.