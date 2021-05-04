UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11 Posts Of MOs In 8 Dispensaries Removes In Peshawar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 03:56 PM

11 posts of MOs in 8 dispensaries removes in Peshawar

The District Health Officer Peshawar in a notification issued here announced the removal of 11 posts of the Medical Officers in 8 civil dispensaries in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :The District Health Officer Peshawar in a notification issued here announced the removal of 11 posts of the Medical Officers in 8 civil dispensaries in Peshawar.

There were 22 posts of TMOs allotted in 8 civil dispensaries of the provincial capital, the notification said.

However, some centers, which had only 10 to 12 OPDs patients per day, have 3 to 4 posts of MOs. Therefore, looking after the excessive posts as a burden on the department, decision of the removing of MOs posts were taken, said the notification.

Related Topics

Peshawar

Recent Stories

Cricketers undergoes training at National High Per ..

18 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Police launch ‘St ..

20 minutes ago

Chelsea the final hurdle for Real Madrid's Champio ..

2 minutes ago

Booked for selling petrol illegally

2 minutes ago

DC Peshawar for ensuring corona SOPs, directs st ..

2 minutes ago

Aussie researchers find eating leafy green vegetab ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.