11 posts of MOs in 8 dispensaries removes in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :The District Health Officer Peshawar in a notification issued here announced the removal of 11 posts of the Medical Officers in 8 civil dispensaries in Peshawar.

There were 22 posts of TMOs allotted in 8 civil dispensaries of the provincial capital, the notification said.

However, some centers, which had only 10 to 12 OPDs patients per day, have 3 to 4 posts of MOs. Therefore, looking after the excessive posts as a burden on the department, decision of the removing of MOs posts were taken, said the notification.