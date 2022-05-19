11 poultry profiteers arrested as admin launches crackdown

An official team deputed by deputy commissioner Rana Akhlaq Ahmad arrested eleven poultry profiteers here Thursday, opening a crackdown targeting chicken seller engaged in selling chicken meat at exorbitant price

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :An official team deputed by deputy commissioner Rana Akhlaq Ahmad arrested eleven poultry profiteers here Thursday, opening a crackdown targeting chicken seller engaged in selling chicken meat at exorbitant price.

Assistant commissioner city Khawaja Umair Mahmood led the operation and got eleven chicken sellers arrested from different parts of the city on charge of selling chicken at high price, says an official release.

The AC said, FIRs have also been got registered against the poultry profiteers adding that no one would be spared if found involved in selling poultry above the level of fixed price.

He said that the administration was monitoring the poultry chain from poultry sheds to the market and promised zero tolerance approach against violators.

He said that the crackdown targeting elements involved in hoarding would continue.