11 power pilferers arrested in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :A circle office of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), during an ongoing crack down against power pilferers nabbed 11 people across the district in Sargodha here on Tuesday.

A spokesperson said that on directions of Superintendent Engineer,circle office Sargodha, special team nabbed 11 power pilferers who were involved in stealing electricity and meter tampering.