11 power pilferers arrested in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), during an ongoing crack down against power pilferers nabbed people across the district here on Saturday.

A spokesperson said that on directions of Superintendent Engineer,circle office Sargodha, team nabbed 11 power pilferers who were involved in stealing electricity and meter tampering.

The crackdown against power thieves would continue on daily basis , spokesman added.