11 power pilferers booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :FESCO task force caught another eleven persons involved in electricity theft across the district.

Police said on Sunday that FESCO Task force conducted raids at chak no.45 SB, shahpur, Chak no.

44 SB and various areas and red handed caught 11 people involved in stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

They were: Sher Muhammad, Muhammad Riaz, Qaisar Khan, Bilal, Muhammad Asif, Shahbaz and others.

On the separate reports of authorities, police registered separate cases.