UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11 Power Pilferers Booked:

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 04:20 PM

11 power pilferers booked:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :FESCO task force has caught another eleven (11) people involved in electricity theft across the district.

Police source said on Saturday that FESCO Tack force have conducted raids at village Vijh, Phularwan, Chak 116 SB, Chak Sahab Khan and others areas red handed caught another 11 people involved in stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

They were including Ali, Abaid Ullah, Shabbir, Azam, Ghulam Rasool, Altaf, Ashraf and others.

On reports of authorities police have registered separate cases.

Related Topics

Police Electricity From FESCO

Recent Stories

DCT-Abu Dhabi announces temporary closure of main ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan’s Fashion Week postponed till further o ..

12 minutes ago

Islamabad United will take on Karachi Kings today

35 minutes ago

DCT-Abu Dhabi announces temporary closure of main ..

56 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat beams after recording interview to B ..

59 minutes ago

Marriyum Aurangzeb criticizes PM Khan over smuggli ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.