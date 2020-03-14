11 power pilferers booked:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :FESCO task force has caught another eleven (11) people involved in electricity theft across the district.

Police source said on Saturday that FESCO Tack force have conducted raids at village Vijh, Phularwan, Chak 116 SB, Chak Sahab Khan and others areas red handed caught another 11 people involved in stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

They were including Ali, Abaid Ullah, Shabbir, Azam, Ghulam Rasool, Altaf, Ashraf and others.

On reports of authorities police have registered separate cases.