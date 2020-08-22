11 power pilferers booked in sargodha

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force caught another eleven people involved in electricity theft across the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :-:Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force caught another eleven people involved in electricity theft across the district.

Police said on Saturday that FESCO Tack force conducted raids at Chak No.

111-SB, Kot momin, Chak No.168-NB, Sohbaga including Jala Makhdoom and caught 11 people for pilfering electricity from main transmission lines.

The accused are: Wahab, Waqas, Hafeez, Abdul Razaq,Azam, Tanveer Ahmed, Naseer Abbas and others.

Police have registered cases against the accused.