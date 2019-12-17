11 power pilferers booked in Sargodha

FESCO task force has caught another eleven (11) people involved in electricity theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :FESCO task force has caught another eleven (11) people involved in electricity theft.

Police source said on Tuesday that FESCO Tack force conducted raids at village Chak Syedan, Kot Miana, Naseerpur Kalan, Chak 8/NB, Ghullahpur and caught another 11 people involved in stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

The others were: Allah Ditta, Aman Ullah, Tabassam Ali, Tariq Aziz, Ghulam Abbas , Sher Muhammad, Gulzar Ahmad and others.

On the reports of FESCO authorities' police have registered separate cases.