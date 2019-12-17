UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11 Power Pilferers Booked In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 04:01 PM

11 power pilferers booked in Sargodha

FESCO task force has caught another eleven (11) people involved in electricity theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :FESCO task force has caught another eleven (11) people involved in electricity theft.

Police source said on Tuesday that FESCO Tack force conducted raids at village Chak Syedan, Kot Miana, Naseerpur Kalan, Chak 8/NB, Ghullahpur and caught another 11 people involved in stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

The others were: Allah Ditta, Aman Ullah, Tabassam Ali, Tariq Aziz, Ghulam Abbas , Sher Muhammad, Gulzar Ahmad and others.

On the reports of FESCO authorities' police have registered separate cases.

Related Topics

Police Electricity Tariq Aziz From FESCO

Recent Stories

Paper industry waste liquor can be reused in green ..

9 minutes ago

Istanbul to host global furniture sector gathering ..

9 minutes ago

Russia's Tu-22 Plane Lands on Ground in Country's ..

9 minutes ago

Next Meeting of Russian, Japanese Governors to Tak ..

9 minutes ago

190,222 women pass out from Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal's ..

12 minutes ago

Railways upgrades around 620 coaches in three year ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.