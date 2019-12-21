UrduPoint.com
11 Power Pilferers Booked In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 3 hours ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 04:09 PM

FESCO task force has caught another eleven (11) people involved in electricity theft.

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :FESCO task force has caught another eleven (11) people involved in electricity theft.

Police spokesman said on Saturday that during continued drive against power theft the FESCO Tack force have conducted raids at village Melowal, Dhabiani, Naseerpur Kalan, Chak 9/ML and Chak 11/NB and red handed caught another 11 people involved in stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

The others were Ghulam Mustafa, Muhammad Akmal, Naseer Din, Muhammad Nasir, Aman and others.

On the reports of FESCO authorities' police have registered separate cases.

