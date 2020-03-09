UrduPoint.com
11 Power Pilferers Booked In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 03:55 PM

11 power pilferers booked in Sargodha

FESCO task force has caught another eleven (11) people involved in electricity theft across the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :FESCO task force has caught another eleven (11) people involved in electricity theft across the district.

Police source said on Monday that FESCO Tack force have conducted raids at village Vijh, Phularwan, Chak 116 SB, Chak Sahab Khan and others areas red handed caught another 11 people involved in stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

The others were: Ali, Abaid Ullah, Shabbir, Azam, Ghulam Rasool, Altaf, Ashraf and others.

On the separate reports of authorities police have registered separate cases.

