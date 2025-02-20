11 Power pilferers nabbed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force caught

11 power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown here on Thursday.

According to official sources, the teams raided at various areas

of the district and caught 11 people involved in electricity theft from

main lines and meter tampering.

The arrested accused were identified as Sohail, Imran, Umar, Waheed,

Shoaib, Saeed, Ahmed, Sufyan, Qasim, Ibrahim and Nouman Ali.

Heavy fines have been imposed on pilferers.

On a report of FESCO, police have registered cases against them.