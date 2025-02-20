11 Power Pilferers Nabbed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2025 | 03:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force caught
11 power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown here on Thursday.
According to official sources, the teams raided at various areas
of the district and caught 11 people involved in electricity theft from
main lines and meter tampering.
The arrested accused were identified as Sohail, Imran, Umar, Waheed,
Shoaib, Saeed, Ahmed, Sufyan, Qasim, Ibrahim and Nouman Ali.
Heavy fines have been imposed on pilferers.
On a report of FESCO, police have registered cases against them.
