11 power pilferers nabbed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force on Wednesday caught 11 power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown here.

According to official sources,the teams raided various areas of the district and caught 11 accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering .

The arrested accused were identified as Sohail,Imran,Umar,Waheed,Shoaib,Saeed,Akaash,Tayyab,Qasim, Ibrahim and Nouman Ali.The teams also imposed hefty fines on the pilferers.

Police registered cases against them.