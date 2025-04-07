11 power thieves arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) on Monday caught 11 power pilferers

during an ongoing crackdown.

According to official sources, teams raided various areas of the district and caught 11 accused

involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering .

The accused were identified as Sohail, Imran, Umar, Waheed, Shoaib, Saeed, Akaash, Tayyab,

Qasim, Ibrahim and Nouman Ali.

The teams also imposed hefty fines on the pilferers and the police registered cases against them.