11 Power Thieves Arrested
Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2025 | 03:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) on Monday caught 11 power pilferers
during an ongoing crackdown.
According to official sources, teams raided various areas of the district and caught 11 accused
involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering .
The accused were identified as Sohail, Imran, Umar, Waheed, Shoaib, Saeed, Akaash, Tayyab,
Qasim, Ibrahim and Nouman Ali.
The teams also imposed hefty fines on the pilferers and the police registered cases against them.
Recent Stories
Name of “Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium” renamed after Imran Khan
Dubai World Cup closing ceremony sets new Guinness World Record
UAE tourism generates AED45 billion in hotel revenues in 2024: Minister of Econo ..
DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from AUC
World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit to kick off in Abu Dhabi tomorrow
Pakistan, Karachi, Hyderabad weather updates; heatwave hits Sindh various parts
The Secret Weapon for the Always-On Generation: Infinix NOTE 50 Series
Massive decline at PSX leads to suspension of trade
UAE’s outstanding bonds, Sukuk reach $309.4 billion by Q1 2025: Fitch
Indian actress Shreya Gupta reveals inappropriate demand by director for film ro ..
Lahore Qalandars unveil new kit for PSL Season 10
20-year old girl student dies of heart attack while delivering sppech at Indian ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
11 power thieves arrested6 minutes ago
-
A suspect killed, 3 escape after ‘encounter’ with Chaklala Police6 minutes ago
-
42 roads in Faisalabad,Chiniot to be completed under Cess Fund: Commissioner6 minutes ago
-
'Sustainable development impossible without education'16 minutes ago
-
Criminals arrested, weapons recovered16 minutes ago
-
Online registration opens for attractive vehicle number via e-Auction App16 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for improving city parks condition36 minutes ago
-
Free digital training empowers 1,000+ students at University of Malakand36 minutes ago
-
Man kills wife for honour46 minutes ago
-
Home dept announces comprehensive security measures for Baisakhi festival56 minutes ago
-
WAPDA operation against electricity thieves ,defaulters held in Nawabshah56 minutes ago
-
Dr Asif Ali Memon appointed as chairman BISE, SBA56 minutes ago