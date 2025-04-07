Open Menu

11 Power Thieves Arrested

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2025 | 03:30 PM

11 power thieves arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) on Monday caught 11 power pilferers

during an ongoing crackdown.

According to official sources, teams raided various areas of the district and caught 11 accused

involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering .

The accused were identified as Sohail, Imran, Umar, Waheed, Shoaib, Saeed, Akaash, Tayyab,

Qasim, Ibrahim and Nouman Ali.

The teams also imposed hefty fines on the pilferers and the police registered cases against them.

Recent Stories

Name of “Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium” renamed a ..

Name of “Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium” renamed after Imran Khan

7 minutes ago
 Dubai World Cup closing ceremony sets new Guinness ..

Dubai World Cup closing ceremony sets new Guinness World Record

51 minutes ago
 UAE tourism generates AED45 billion in hotel reven ..

UAE tourism generates AED45 billion in hotel revenues in 2024: Minister of Econo ..

1 hour ago
 DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary docto ..

DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from AUC

2 hours ago
 World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit to ki ..

World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit to kick off in Abu Dhabi tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Karachi, Hyderabad weather updates; heat ..

Pakistan, Karachi, Hyderabad weather updates; heatwave hits Sindh various parts

2 hours ago
The Secret Weapon for the Always-On Generation: In ..

The Secret Weapon for the Always-On Generation: Infinix NOTE 50 Series

2 hours ago
 Massive decline at PSX leads to suspension of trad ..

Massive decline at PSX leads to suspension of trade

3 hours ago
 UAE’s outstanding bonds, Sukuk reach $309.4 bill ..

UAE’s outstanding bonds, Sukuk reach $309.4 billion by Q1 2025: Fitch

3 hours ago
 Indian actress Shreya Gupta reveals inappropriate ..

Indian actress Shreya Gupta reveals inappropriate demand by director for film ro ..

3 hours ago
 Lahore Qalandars unveil new kit for PSL Season 10

Lahore Qalandars unveil new kit for PSL Season 10

3 hours ago
 20-year old girl student dies of heart attack whil ..

20-year old girl student dies of heart attack while delivering sppech at Indian ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan