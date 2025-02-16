Open Menu

11 Power Thieves Nabbed

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2025 | 03:50 PM

11 power thieves nabbed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force caught 11 power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown here on Sunday.

According to official sources, teams raided areas of the district and caught 11 accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering .

The arrested accused were identified as Sohail, Imran, Umar, Waheed, Shoaib, Saeed, Akaash, Tayab, Qasim, Ibrahim and Nouman Ali. The teams also imposed hefty fines on the pilferers. On a report of FESCO, police also registered cases against them.

Recent Stories

UAE extends Arab Government Excellence Award for a ..

UAE extends Arab Government Excellence Award for another four years

11 minutes ago
 European Union extends Operation ASPIDES mandate t ..

European Union extends Operation ASPIDES mandate to safeguard Red Sea navigation

11 minutes ago
 Xposure’s 4th Conservation Summit zooms in on mi ..

Xposure’s 4th Conservation Summit zooms in on migration’s impact on ecosyste ..

56 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues resolution esta ..

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues resolution establishing Abu Dhabi Folk Arts C ..

1 hour ago
 Bank of Sharjah acts as mandated lead arranger, bo ..

1 hour ago
 UAE marks Professional Day of Nuclear and Radiatio ..

UAE marks Professional Day of Nuclear and Radiation Sector Workers

3 hours ago
Emirati Conference on Medical Education 2025 begin ..

Emirati Conference on Medical Education 2025 begins in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 China constructs world’s first offshore floating ..

China constructs world’s first offshore floating production, storage vessel wi ..

3 hours ago
 Unstable weather conditions expected until Tuesday

Unstable weather conditions expected until Tuesday

4 hours ago
 China's foreign trade in high gear after Spring Fe ..

China's foreign trade in high gear after Spring Festival celebrations

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Manufacturing jobs hit lowest level in 12 years in ..

Manufacturing jobs hit lowest level in 12 years in Korea

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan