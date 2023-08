11 prisoners released

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Additional District and Session Judge (AD&SJ) Raja Shahid Zameer on Wednesday released eleven prisoners from Central Jail Faisalabad on their personal surety bonds.

A spokesman to prisons department said that AD&SJ Raja Shahid Zameer along with Civil Judge Sajid Bilal visited Central Jail Faisalabad and directed to release 11 prisoners on their personal surety bonds.