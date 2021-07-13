11 private members' bill introduced in National Assembly

The National Assembly on Tuesday witnessed introduction of 11 private members' bills and deferred 13 other legislative proposals due to absence of relevant movers or ministers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :The National Assembly on Tuesday witnessed introduction of 11 private members' bills and deferred 13 other legislative proposals due to absence of relevant movers or ministers.

The House witnessed introduction of 11 private members' bills which were referred to the relevant committees for consideration.

These bills were the Central Law Officers (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Amendment in Article-185); the Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Section- 369A); the National Commission for Minorities Bill, 2021; the National Commission for Rights of Non-Muslims Bill, 2021; the Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Amendment in Article-156); the Provincial Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Islamabad Pure food Authority Bill, 2020; the Dyslexia Special Measures Bill, 2020.

The Chair deferred 13 other private members' bills due to absence of movers or relevant ministers. These bills were the International Institute of Science, Arts and Technology Bill, 2021; the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Amendment in Article-84); the Memon University at Islamabad Bill, 2021; the Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Amendment in Article-59;) the Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Section- 489F and Schedule- II); the Recusant Witnesses (Repeal) Bill, 2021; the Trade Organizations (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Children (Pledging of Labour) (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Limitation (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Amendment in Article-25); the Aiwan-i-Zarat Bill, 2021 and the Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

A PPPP lawmaker Naveed Aamir Jeeva withdrew the National Database and Registration Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The House did not consider nine reports of various standing committees, three resolutions, a private member's bill and an amendment in the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in National Assembly, 2007.

The House was adjourned to meet again on July 14 (Wednesday) at 1100 hours.