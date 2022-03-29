UrduPoint.com

11 Proclaimed Offenders Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2022 | 08:13 PM

11 proclaimed offenders arrested

The police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested eleven proclaimed offenders (POs) and court absconders in the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :The police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested eleven proclaimed offenders (POs) and court absconders in the district.

Police said that teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested the accused including Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Sidique, Muhammad Ramzan, Khan Wazir, Muhammad Yousuf, Muhammad Ameer, Manzoor, Asif, Hamayun, Israr, Intezar and Saeed.

They were wanted to police in heinous crimes like robbery, abduction for ransom, murder and attempt to murder.

Related Topics

Murder Police Robbery Court

Recent Stories

Southeast Australia facing possible gas shortage i ..

Southeast Australia facing possible gas shortage in 2023 winter

9 seconds ago
 Secretaries to monitor Ramzan Bazaars, Whet procur ..

Secretaries to monitor Ramzan Bazaars, Whet procurement centres

11 seconds ago
 Rwanda denies supporting DR Congo rebel attacks ag ..

Rwanda denies supporting DR Congo rebel attacks against troops

12 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court adjourns appeals of accused i ..

Islamabad High Court adjourns appeals of accused in blasphemy case

15 seconds ago
 Conspiracies doomed to fail before rulers' sincere ..

Conspiracies doomed to fail before rulers' sincere intentions: Prime Minister

3 minutes ago
 Energy prices in Germany rise sharply before Russi ..

Energy prices in Germany rise sharply before Russia-Ukraine conflict

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.