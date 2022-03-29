11 proclaimed offenders arrested

The police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested eleven proclaimed offenders (POs) and court absconders in the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :The police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested eleven proclaimed offenders (POs) and court absconders in the district.

Police said that teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested the accused including Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Sidique, Muhammad Ramzan, Khan Wazir, Muhammad Yousuf, Muhammad Ameer, Manzoor, Asif, Hamayun, Israr, Intezar and Saeed.

They were wanted to police in heinous crimes like robbery, abduction for ransom, murder and attempt to murder.