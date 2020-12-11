UrduPoint.com
11 Proclaimed Offenders Arrested In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 09:39 PM

Police claimed on Friday to have arrested 11 proclaimed offenders (POs) from Faisalabad during the past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Friday to have arrested 11 proclaimed offenders (POs) from Faisalabad during the past 24 hours.

Police spokesman said these proclaimed offenders fall in category-B and the police recovered 6 pistols, one gun, one repeater, one rifle and a number of bullets from their possession.

Meanwhile, the police also nabbed 9 drug peddlers and recovered 19.840 kilograms charas, 7.520 kg opium, 279 liter liquor from their possession.

These accused have been locked behind bars and further investigation is under progress, he added.

