11 Proclaimed Offenders Arrested In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 02:26 PM

11 proclaimed offenders arrested in Sargodha

Police have arrested eleven (11) proclaimed offenders and court absconders and recovered weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Police have arrested eleven (11) proclaimed offenders and court absconders and recovered weapons from them.

Police spokesman on Wednesday said that on the direction of DPO Amara Ather; teams of various police stations of district have started operation against proclaimed offenders and conducted raids at different areas under their jurisdiction.

Police have succeeded in arresting eleven proclaimed offenders including Muhammad Faisal, Rana Bila, Abid, Muhammad Kumail, Ghulam Shabbir, Muhammad Ali, Jhanghir, Khuda Bakhash and others.

The proclaimed Offenders were wanted in over dozen of cases of robbery, theft and attempt of murder.

Police have started further investigation.

