UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11 Profiteers Arrested In City Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 10:37 PM

11 profiteers arrested in city Lahore

The price control magistrates arrested 11 shopkeepers for profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The price control magistrates arrested 11 shopkeepers for profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital on Friday.

A spokesperson for the city administration said that the magistrates inspected 410 points andfound 49 violations, registered 11 cases and imposed a fine of Rs 69,000 on several shopkeepers.

Related Topics

Fine Price

Recent Stories

UAE sends medical aid to Chile in fight against CO ..

41 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed delivers keynote address at UN ..

41 minutes ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 44,000 additiona ..

1 hour ago

Ali Zafar urges PM, Punjab govt to impose strict l ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan regrets Indian negative remarks regarding ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia condemns terrorist bombing of mosque ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.