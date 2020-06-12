11 profiteers arrested in city Lahore

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The price control magistrates arrested 11 shopkeepers for profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital on Friday.

A spokesperson for the city administration said that the magistrates inspected 410 points andfound 49 violations, registered 11 cases and imposed a fine of Rs 69,000 on several shopkeepers.