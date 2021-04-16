11 profiteers booked, 169 fined

During an ongoing drive to check profiteering during holy month of Ramazan, 11 accused were sent behind bars while 169 shopkeepers were imposed fined of Rs.0.676 million for violation of fixed prices

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :During an ongoing drive to check profiteering during holy month of Ramazan, 11 accused were sent behind bars while 169 shopkeepers were imposed fined of Rs.0.676 million for violation of fixed prices.

In district Korangi Special magistrates deputed to control the prices of essential food items during Ramazanul Mubarak booked 11 shopkeepers including four dairy owners, three vegetable sellers, three fruit merchants and one poultry seller for violation of fixed prices and sent them to jail.

A fine of over Rs.6,76,000 was imposed on 169 shops of milk, fruits, vegetables, meat, poultry, flour, bakery and grocery items who were found violating fixed prices as well.

As per details, a sum of Rs.1,87,000 were fined against 35 milk sellers, Rs.44,500 were fined against 32 fruit sellers, Rs.33,500 against 25 vegetable sellers, Rs.65,000 were fined against ten meat sellers, Rs.1,37,000 were fined against 18 grocery stores and Rs.149,500 were fined against 30 poultry shops.