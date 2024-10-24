11 Profiteers Booked
Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2024 | 12:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Eleven shopkeepers were booked for profiteering in various parts
of the city on Thursday.
According to official sources, price control magistrates inspected various points, including inner
block of the city and booked 11 shopkeepers, including Bilal Ahmad, Fiyaz, Muhammad Khalid, Ahmad
Khan, Arshad and Qadir.
The magistrates also imposed hefty fines on the violators. Cases were registered against the accused.
