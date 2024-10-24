Open Menu

11 Profiteers Booked

Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2024 | 12:50 PM

11 profiteers booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Eleven shopkeepers were booked for profiteering in various parts

of the city on Thursday.

According to official sources, price control magistrates inspected various points, including inner

block of the city and booked 11 shopkeepers, including Bilal Ahmad, Fiyaz, Muhammad Khalid, Ahmad

Khan, Arshad and Qadir.

The magistrates also imposed hefty fines on the violators. Cases were registered against the accused.

