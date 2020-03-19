11 profiteers booked in Kohat

In a joint operation, the district administration and police on Thursday booked 11 shopkeepers over charges of selling masks, hand wash and sanitizers on high prices

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) : In a joint operation, the district administration and police on Thursday booked 11 shopkeepers over charges of selling masks, hand wash and sanitizers on high prices.

Deputy Commissioner Abdur Rehman said that joint operations were carried out on directives of Deputy Commissioner and District Police Officer Mansoor Aman in the wake of health emergency imposed across the province by KP government.

The teams of district administration and police warned shopkeepers to refrain from profiteering and hoarding otherwise strict legation action would be taken against them.

Meanwhile, spokesman of Kohat police said that crackdown against hoarders and profiteers would continue and people could lodge their complaints on phone No: 09229260126 against hoarders and profiteers.