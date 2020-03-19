UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11 Profiteers Booked In Kohat

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 05:18 PM

11 profiteers booked in Kohat

In a joint operation, the district administration and police on Thursday booked 11 shopkeepers over charges of selling masks, hand wash and sanitizers on high prices

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) : In a joint operation, the district administration and police on Thursday booked 11 shopkeepers over charges of selling masks, hand wash and sanitizers on high prices.

Deputy Commissioner Abdur Rehman said that joint operations were carried out on directives of Deputy Commissioner and District Police Officer Mansoor Aman in the wake of health emergency imposed across the province by KP government.

The teams of district administration and police warned shopkeepers to refrain from profiteering and hoarding otherwise strict legation action would be taken against them.

Meanwhile, spokesman of Kohat police said that crackdown against hoarders and profiteers would continue and people could lodge their complaints on phone No: 09229260126 against hoarders and profiteers.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Kohat Abdur Rehman From Government

Recent Stories

WAM Report: UAE efforts to combat COVID-19 spread

5 minutes ago

NATO Taking Robust Measures Against COVID-19 While ..

5 minutes ago

France may extend lockdown as many flout the rules ..

5 minutes ago

US suspends expulsions of migrants from El Salvado ..

2 minutes ago

Libya's Eastern-Based Government Shuts Border to W ..

2 minutes ago

Chinese President is likely to visit Pakistan: She ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.