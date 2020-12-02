11 profiteers fined

FAISALABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :-:Price Control Magistrate handed down 11 shopkeepers with a total fine of Rs 7700 on the charge of profiteering in Faisalabad during past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Wednesday that price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum visited various markets and bazaars and found 11 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

Therefore, the magistrate imposed a fine of Rs 7700 on them.