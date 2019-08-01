11 profiteers fined in Faisalabad

Special Price control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum on Thursday imposed fine on 11 shopkeepers on the charge of overcharging

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) -:Special price control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum on Thursday imposed fine on 11 shopkeepers on the charge of overcharging.

According to sources,the magistrate conducted raids at various small estate offices,Nalka Kohala and Sargodha road areas to check prices of essential items.He found 11 shopkeepers/vendors involved in overcharging and imposed fine of Rs. 25,700 on the spot.