UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11 Profiteers Fined In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 04:34 PM

11 profiteers fined in Faisalabad

Special Price control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum on Thursday imposed fine on 11 shopkeepers on the charge of overcharging

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) -:Special price control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum on Thursday imposed fine on 11 shopkeepers on the charge of overcharging.

According to sources,the magistrate conducted raids at various small estate offices,Nalka Kohala and Sargodha road areas to check prices of essential items.He found 11 shopkeepers/vendors involved in overcharging and imposed fine of Rs. 25,700 on the spot.

Related Topics

Fine Road Sargodha Price

Recent Stories

Commissioner for finalizing arrangements of Mohara ..

4 minutes ago

People to get 15,000 free saplings under 'Plant fo ..

4 minutes ago

NA body members express concerns over private medi ..

4 minutes ago

Commissioner inaugurates Plant for Pakistan campai ..

5 minutes ago

8 accused arrested in search operation in Muzaffar ..

5 minutes ago

Establishing peace imperative to attain respectabl ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.