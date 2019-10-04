11 profiteers fined in Faisalabad

Special Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed fine of Rs 24,000 on 11 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering from consumers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) -:Special price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed fine of Rs 24,000 on 11 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering from consumers.

The magistrate conducted raids at various areas like Millat chowk, Akbar chowk, Awan chowk, Manzoor Park, Lasani Town, and checked prices of fruit, vegetables, roti, nan, milk and grocery items and found 11 shopkeepers/vendors overcharging from customers and imposed fine amounting to Rs 24000, said official source here Friday.