UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11 Profiteers Fined In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 02:07 PM

11 profiteers fined in Faisalabad

Special Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed fine of Rs 24,000 on 11 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering from consumers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) -:Special price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed fine of Rs 24,000 on 11 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering from consumers.

The magistrate conducted raids at various areas like Millat chowk, Akbar chowk, Awan chowk, Manzoor Park, Lasani Town, and checked prices of fruit, vegetables, roti, nan, milk and grocery items and found 11 shopkeepers/vendors overcharging from customers and imposed fine amounting to Rs 24000, said official source here Friday.

Related Topics

Fine Nan Price From

Recent Stories

Technician nabbed for getting bribe in Faisalabad ..

3 minutes ago

Project to enhance honey yield launched

3 minutes ago

Masood Khan calls on world powers to find lasting ..

3 minutes ago

'Playback singer Masood Rana' remembered today

3 minutes ago

Over 1,100 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebano ..

5 minutes ago

Korean Cultural Festival on Oct 14 at RAC

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.