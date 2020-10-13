11 profiteers held

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :As many as eleven profiteers were arrested with fine worth Rs. 211,000 collectively imposed on them after crackdown held in past twenty four hours in different parts of the city, official sources revealed Tuesday.

Checking drive led by Secretary RTA Ahmad Raza Khan was initiated at Gulghast area.

Similarly Special price Magistrate Naeem Chungazi reviewed prices of edible food items at Makhdoom Rashid Road, while a team led by Special Magistrate Malik Numan held surprise visit to Gulshan Market, Sameejabad, Wapda Town and Mubeen Market.

Those who were fined included Latif Store, Al Ayub Poultry Shop and others.

Strict warnings were also issued to all of the concerned departmental and general stores.