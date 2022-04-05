11 profiteers held

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Eleven shopkeepers were held on Tuesday for profiteering during a raid conducted under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Quetta City, Farooq Abdullah.

AC City, Quetta paid a surprise visit to Brewery Road and Joint Road of the provincial capital wherein he checked the prices of the edibles including meat, wheat and vegetables.

As many as eleven shopkeepers found selling edibles at high rates were arrested. " No profiteering would be allowed during the holy month of Ramzan," AC said and directed the shopkeepers to display a rate list of the edibles duly authorized by the administration at prominent places of their shops.