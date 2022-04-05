UrduPoint.com

11 Profiteers Held

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2022 | 05:10 PM

11 profiteers held

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Eleven shopkeepers were held on Tuesday for profiteering during a raid conducted under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Quetta City, Farooq Abdullah.

AC City, Quetta paid a surprise visit to Brewery Road and Joint Road of the provincial capital wherein he checked the prices of the edibles including meat, wheat and vegetables.

As many as eleven shopkeepers found selling edibles at high rates were arrested. " No profiteering would be allowed during the holy month of Ramzan," AC said and directed the shopkeepers to display a rate list of the edibles duly authorized by the administration at prominent places of their shops.

Related Topics

Quetta Visit Road Wheat

Recent Stories

Administration provides low rate items during Ramz ..

Administration provides low rate items during Ramzan: DC

16 minutes ago
 Polish Defense Ministry Signs Contract to Buy 250 ..

Polish Defense Ministry Signs Contract to Buy 250 US Tanks Abrams

16 minutes ago
 Two DPIs retire

Two DPIs retire

16 minutes ago
 DPO for organizing sports, positive activities for ..

DPO for organizing sports, positive activities for youth

18 minutes ago
 GCU holds T-10 super league

GCU holds T-10 super league

18 minutes ago
 Work of UN Human Rights Council Will Be Incomplete ..

Work of UN Human Rights Council Will Be Incomplete Without Russia - Kremlin

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.