FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Eleven shopkeepers/venders were imposed fine amounting to Rs 23,000 for selling edible items/fruits on exorbitant rates in city on Thursday.

A price-checking team, headed by price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum checked prices at Chenab Chowk, Gulfishan Colony, ABC Road, Liaqatabad and other areas and took legal action against violators.