11 profiteers imposed fine in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Special price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed fine of Rs 23,000 on profiteering here on Thursday.

The teams checked prices of edible items in various parts of the city including new civil lines, Sheikhupura Road, and imposed fine on 11 shopkeepers for overcharging from consumers.