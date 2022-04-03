UrduPoint.com

11 Ramazan Bazaars Established In Multan

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2022 | 08:00 PM

11 Ramazan Bazaars established in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :District administration established 11 Ramzan Bazaars to offer items of daily used on possible cheapest prices to citizens during holy month of Ramazan.

This was stated by additional commissioner revenue Tayyib Khan during his visit at Basti Malook Ramzan Bazaar, here on Sunday.

He inspected different stalls and checked the quality of commodities. He also met the citizens and sought their feedback about the bazaars. Talking to people, he stated that the administration set up 11 Ramazan Bazaars to facilitate the citizens. The government is offering subsidy on various items including flour, ghee and sugar.

