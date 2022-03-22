11 Ramzan Bazaars in Tehsil City Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Sahibzada Muhammad Yousuf has said that 11 Ramzan Bazaars would be established in Tehsil City, Faisalabad.

After chairing a meeting on Tuesday, he said that Ramzan Bazaars would be made functional from Sha'aban 25 to facilitate masses.

He directed the in-charges of Ramzan Bazaars to finalise all necessary arrangements to organise these bazaars in a most befitting manner so that the people could get maximum relief during the holy month of Ramzanul Mubarak.