11 Retailers Arrested, 4 Shops Sealed Over Price Control Act Violations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2024 | 07:05 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) The price control magistrates arrested 11 retailers, sealed four shops and booked a profiteer over violation of price control act, here on Tuesday.

Focal Person to Price Control Measures Riaz Hussain Anjum said here that on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Nadeem Nasir, the price control magistrates conducted 2145 inspections in various markets.

They took action against 152 profiteers and imposed a fine of Rs 1.6 million on them.

He said that the Punjab government attaches priority to control prices of essential items for which a zero tolerance policy is being adopted. He said that all price control magistrates have been made active in the district.

