UrduPoint.com

11 Science Programmes Costing Rs 1.5 Billion To Start Under KP Science Agenda: Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published October 11, 2022 | 08:15 PM

11 Science programmes costing Rs 1.5 billion to start under KP Science Agenda: Minister

Provincial Minister for Science, Information Technology and Youth Affairs, Atif Khan here on Tuesday launched 'Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Science Agenda' aimed to link scientists and entrepreneurs to exploit natural resources of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Science, Information Technology and Youth Affairs, Atif Khan here on Tuesday launched 'Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Science Agenda' aimed to link scientists and entrepreneurs to exploit natural resources of the province.

Addressing a ceremony held here in this connection, the minister informed that under the Science Agenda scientists and entrepreneurs would conduct research on 11 Science programmes with an estimated cost of Rs 1.5 billion.

He said KP province was rich in natural resources and has talented youth but unfortunately the science students were having insufficient facilities to implement research in their respective fields due to lack of science academies, industries and research institutions.

The minister said the agenda would empower researchers and scientists through financial and technical support and would deliver unique technological innovations.

The 11 different programmes to be covered under KP Science Agenda include precious stones, honeybee and honey, fruits and vegetables, fisheries, herbs, archeology, biomedicines, space sciences, urban environment, and identification of advanced material.

He said that KP Science Agenda would not only open the new path of prosperity but would also help in strengthening provincial economy besides overcoming unemployment in the region.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Uk ..

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Ukraine as Constructive - State ..

6 hours ago
 NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in ..

NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in Planetary Defense Test Missio ..

6 hours ago
 Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'wors ..

Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'worst manifestation' of modern-day ..

6 hours ago
 Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Jave ..

Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Javed Latif

6 hours ago
 Fuel Shortage in France May Lead to Food Supply Di ..

Fuel Shortage in France May Lead to Food Supply Disruptions - Association

6 hours ago
 Intermittent rain in capital turns weather a bit c ..

Intermittent rain in capital turns weather a bit cold

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.