11 Science programmes costing Rs 1.5 billion to start under KP Science Agenda: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Science, Information Technology and Youth Affairs, Atif Khan here on Tuesday launched 'Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Science Agenda' aimed to link scientists and entrepreneurs to exploit natural resources of the province.

Addressing a ceremony held here in this connection, the minister informed that under the Science Agenda scientists and entrepreneurs would conduct research on 11 Science programmes with an estimated cost of Rs 1.5 billion.

He said KP province was rich in natural resources and has talented youth but unfortunately the science students were having insufficient facilities to implement research in their respective fields due to lack of science academies, industries and research institutions.

The minister said the agenda would empower researchers and scientists through financial and technical support and would deliver unique technological innovations.

The 11 different programmes to be covered under KP Science Agenda include precious stones, honeybee and honey, fruits and vegetables, fisheries, herbs, archeology, biomedicines, space sciences, urban environment, and identification of advanced material.

He said that KP Science Agenda would not only open the new path of prosperity but would also help in strengthening provincial economy besides overcoming unemployment in the region.