11 seminary students drown in Tanda Dam

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) ::Eleven children studying in a religious seminary drowned in Tanda Dam near Shahpur while 11 children were rescued, out of which four were in critical condition.

An ill-fated boat carrying 25 to 30 students aged seven to 14 was on a day trip from a local seminary when it overturned in the water of the Tanda Dam's lake, police said on Sunday.

The teams of Rescue1122 Kohat, Peshawar, Karak and Hangu reached the spot and started the rescue operation. They rescued 11 children and shifted them to DHQ Hospital Kohat.

It was said that a total of seven ambulances, four boats, two recovery vehicles and more than 40 personnel were participating in the rescue operation. The operation to find the bodies of the rest of the students was going on.