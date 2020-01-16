UrduPoint.com
11 Shopkeepers Arrested Over Decanting In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 03:47 PM

11 shopkeepers arrested over decanting in Faisalabad

Police arrested 11 shopkeepers over gas decanting here Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) -:Police arrested 11 shopkeepers over gas decanting here Thursday.

Police said that the team conducted raids and arrested Abdul Ghaffar and Waqas from Chak No 110-JB, Azam from Bilal Nagar on selling loose petrol.The teams also arrested Luqman from Ghulam Muhammadabad,Iqbal from chak 50-JB,Usman from Sani chowk,Riaz from Faizabad, Ali Hassan and Abrar from Daewoo road and Daood from Sher Singhwala on gas decanting.

