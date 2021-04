11 shopkeepers booked in Faisalabad

As many as 11 shopkeepers were booked under price control act in tehsil Jarranwala on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 11 shopkeepers were booked under price control act in tehsil Jarranwala on Monday.

A team led by AC Jarranwala Zainul Abidin registered cases against 11 shopkeepers over non-displaying price lists in Khurrianwala, Makooana and Satiana.

The team also checked prices of sugar, its availability at government rates and warned the shopkeepers to avoid overcharging.