11 shopkeepers challaned over encroachments

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has challaned 11 shopkeepers over encroachments in Gulfishan Colony.

A spokesman said on Sunday that FDA Director General Muhammad Sohail Khwaja issued directives for launching a campaign against encroachments in the city area.

An enforcement team checked the main bazaar of Gulfishan Colony and challaned 11 shopkeepers on charges of encroaching on the state land.

The team also removed encroachments.