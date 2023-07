(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed Rs 22,000 fine on 11 profiteers, here on Thursday.

He visited different markets and bazaars on both sides of Canal Road and held 65 inspections. He found 11 shopkeepers violating the government price lists and imposed a penalty on them.