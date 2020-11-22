UrduPoint.com
11 Shopkeepers Fined Over Profiteering

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 08:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Special Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum here on Sunday imposed fine of Rs.14,300 on 11 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering.

A spokesman of local administration said that the price control magistrate checked prices of daily use commodities in various markets and bazaars of the city and found 11 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

Therefore, he imposed fine and warned them that they would be sent behind barsif they did not mend their way of profiteering.

